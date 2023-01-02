Binghamton women’s basketball stages dramatic 4th quarter comeback to beat Bryant 57-56

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jan. 2, 2023
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - On New Year’s Day, the Binghamton University women’s basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Bryant 57-56.

The win extends the Bearcats home winning streak to 10 games and makes them 7-0 at the Events Center this season.

Bearcats senior guard Clare Traeger got started right away for Binghamton scoring 14 points in the first half and finishing with 18 in the win.

“UMBC was kind of a low percentage for myself so I got in the gym this morning and got some shots up. Was feeling good about my shots and when they started going in I was like, ‘Alright, we’re in it now.’ So I was feeling good, trying not to force anything. Coach talked to me this morning and said let the offense come to you. Tried to do that and it turned out pretty good. Going to try and do it every game,” said Traeger.

Entering the 4th quarter the two squads were tied at 37, but then the Bulldogs started the period on a 10-0 run to jump out to their biggest lead of the game. Binghamton then clawed their way back and clinched the win with a Genevieve Coleman three-pointer with less than a minute to go.

“I thought they did a really good job they didn’t force anything offensively. We let things get inside and get inside out, and we had some people hit some big time shots,” said Binghamton head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord.

Bryant’s Mariona Planes Fortuny had a 21-point 10-rebound double-double in the loss.

Next up for Binghamton, they travel to New Hampshire on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

