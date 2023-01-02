Broome County High School Hockey Association hosts inaugural Senior Winter Classic

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Broome County High School Hockey Association held their inaugural Senior Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

The game was played outdoors and featured seniors from schools all around the area.

The two teams, Penguins and Bruins, were randomly selected and allowed the seniors to play with some new teammates. It was a high-scoring matchup and while it was just an exhibition, there was still a little competitive spirit between the two sides. Although, it was all in good fun.

“Just trying to have fun. Like I said we played with these guys growing up, nothing too serious we don’t want anybody getting hurt. You’re not playing physcial. We’re just going to go for some goofy moves try to make some special plays out there make fun of the goalies once we score. Just have some fun,” said Union-Endicott senior forward Christian Macan.

“It’s something different that none of us have experience so we’re all kind of jittery. Getting the tractor ride up here was something different. Can’t wait to get out here and play some hockey,” said Chenango Forks senior defenseman Cameron O’Brien.

“Rewarding, very rewarding, to finally be here and have them skate, have them do their thing, their passion. Because all of these kids I’ve known them for a few years and they played with my older sons who have since graduated and every kid just loves the game,” said BCHSHA president Jim Brewster.

The regular season gets back going for the league on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.