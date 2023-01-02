Counselor weighs in on improving mental health in the New Year

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- As we head into the New Year, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Founder of The Hope Center, Kevin Hope, said he has seen an increase in people seeking out counseling services.

Hope said the time following the holiday season is usually a tough transition for people struggling with depression and anxiety.

He said in order to cope with these feelings and take better care of your mental health, a great start would be to adopt healthier eating habits as well as a healthy sleep schedule.

“Another one would be staying connected with family, friends and people who have similar interests as we do,” said Hope. “Another one would be exercise. Exercise has shown to produce hormones like dopamine and serotonin.”

Hope also said it is important that people make these practices a habit rather than another goal in 2024.

“We need to ask ourselves what is it that we believe and have our beliefs match up with our actions,” he said.

If you are struggling with your mental health, Hope encourages people to reach out for help, whether it be a therapist or someone you trust.

More information about The Hope Center can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.