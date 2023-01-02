Fred Akshar, Broome County Legislators sworn into office

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) -- The community welcomed newly elected officials into office Sunday, Jan. 1.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar took his oath of office in a joint ceremony with members of the Broome County Legislature.

Sammy L. Davis was also sworn in as Undersheriff.

“We are ready, and we are prepared to lead both the community and the agency forward from a position of strength,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar. “We will lead from the front in a way that prioritizes fairness, compassion and in a way that will change people’s lives for the better.”

Akshar is the first person to fill the position as sheriff in over two decades following the retirement of former Broome County Sheriff David Harder. He previously served as New York State Senator for District 52.

