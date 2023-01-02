Missing Delaware County man found safe

DAVENPORT, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police have found a man who was missing out of Delaware County.

State Police said Theodore Sikora, 78, was located safe. The announcement was made Tuesday around noon.

Police said troopers searched Sikora’s home, local stores, hospitals and with relatives and friends to find him. The specific location of where he was found was not revealed, but police thanked the public for their assistance.

Previously, authorities noted that Sikora had no contact with his family and friends in two weeks, prompting the missing person’s report.

