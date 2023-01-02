More Mild Weather

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 48 (46-50) Wind SW becoming W 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

Above average temperatures for Monday with highs in the 40s to near 50. A few showers tonight, along with fog

and drizzle.

Another approaching low/front will give us clouds and rain showers Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday. As

we turn cooler, there could be some snow flakes Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Colder, but still little above

average for this time of year.

ews) -

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.