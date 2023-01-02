More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel

Orange County Fire Rescue reportedly rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening. (Source: WKMG, TWITTER, CNN)
By WKMG staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative.

Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s Eve.

Visitors at the popular tourist destination started filming as fire crews rushed to the scene. Cameras got an up-close view of the high-in-the-sky rescue effort, with the Orange County rescue agency saying more than 60 were rescued.

“When we got to the park it was already dark and we started to see the flashlights of people climbing the outskirts of it,” said George Hayeck, in town for new years from Boston, who watched as first responders worked.

Other guests also shared what they saw.

“We actually tried to go into the wheel and they said it was closed for the night,” said David Morales of Orlando. “No specific reason, but it seems like it is something serious.”

A spokesperson for the park said the ride lost power but did not say why or how many people were trapped.

“I just feel sad for the people stuck in there because it may take until New Years for them to get out,” Hayeck said.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

