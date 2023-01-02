Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City

Jan. 2, 2023
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire at 10 Dartmouth St. Sunday evening.

According to Broome County Dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area around 5:40 p.m. and a second alarm was put out around 5:50 p.m.

Johnson City Fire Department, Endicott Fire Department, Endwell Fire Department, Binghamton Fire Department and Union Ambulance were on the scene.

The blaze was knocked down around 7:50 p.m.

Broome County Dispatch said there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

