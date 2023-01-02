New Broome County Sheriff seeks public’s help with fatal hit-and-run investgation

(Broome County Sheriff's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with an investigation into a fatal hit and run in the Town of Colesville.

The sheriff’s office said a pickup truck struck and killed a juvenile on a bicycle around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1180 State Rt. 7 on Jan. 1.

Authorities described the truck as an early 2000s full-size GM-manufactured truck. It is possibly gray in color. The truck sustained damage to the headlight, grill, bumper and fender area. It was carrying a white, square object in its bed that appeared to be similar to a refrigerator or chest freezer.

The sheriff’s office posted a video of the truck from a house camera on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the truck is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1189.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar will hold a news conference regarding the incident later Monday, just his second day on the job. Akshar took over for retired Broome County Sheriff David Harder, who served for 58 years.

Akshar was previously a New York State Senator in the 52nd District but also has experience in law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some new laws going into effect in 2023 for New York State
Binghamton fire crews respond to structure fire, no injuries reported
Crews respond to fire at 10 Dartmouth St. in Johnson City (Courtesy: Angie Bixby Scott)
Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Stolen SUV carrying teens crashes, 16-year-old girl killed in Cortland County

Latest News

Troopers search for missing elderly man from Delaware County
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is vying to become the next Speaker of the House.
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
Crews respond to fire at 10 Dartmouth St. in Johnson City (Courtesy: Angie Bixby Scott)
Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Fred Akshar, Broome County Legislators sworn into office