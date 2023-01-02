New Broome County Sheriff seeks public’s help with fatal hit-and-run investgation

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with an investigation into a fatal hit and run in the Town of Colesville.

The sheriff’s office said a pickup truck struck and killed a juvenile on a bicycle around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1180 State Rt. 7 on Jan. 1.

Authorities described the truck as an early 2000s full-size GM-manufactured truck. It is possibly gray in color. The truck sustained damage to the headlight, grill, bumper and fender area. It was carrying a white, square object in its bed that appeared to be similar to a refrigerator or chest freezer.

The sheriff’s office posted a video of the truck from a house camera on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the truck is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1189.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar will hold a news conference regarding the incident later Monday, just his second day on the job. Akshar took over for retired Broome County Sheriff David Harder, who served for 58 years.

Akshar was previously a New York State Senator in the 52nd District but also has experience in law enforcement.

