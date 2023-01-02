Troopers search for missing elderly man from Delaware County

DAVENPORT, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police are searching for a missing man from Delaware County.

The sheriff’s office said 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora, 78, from Davenport has not had contact with his friends and family in more than two weeks. Police announced him as a missing person on Jan. 2.

He was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022 at a local gas station. Police noted that Sikora does not have a cell phone.

Troopers have checked with relatives, friends and local hospitals but have not found him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400, case 11214954.

