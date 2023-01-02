Troopers search for missing elderly man from Delaware County

(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police are searching for a missing man from Delaware County.

The sheriff’s office said 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora, 78, from Davenport has not had contact with his friends and family in more than two weeks. Police announced him as a missing person on Jan. 2.

He was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022 at a local gas station. Police noted that Sikora does not have a cell phone.

Troopers have checked with relatives, friends and local hospitals but have not found him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400, case 11214954.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some new laws going into effect in 2023 for New York State
Binghamton fire crews respond to structure fire, no injuries reported
Crews respond to fire at 10 Dartmouth St. in Johnson City (Courtesy: Angie Bixby Scott)
Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Stolen SUV carrying teens crashes, 16-year-old girl killed in Cortland County

Latest News

New Broome County Sheriff seeks public’s help with fatal hit-and-run investgation
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is vying to become the next Speaker of the House.
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
Crews respond to fire at 10 Dartmouth St. in Johnson City (Courtesy: Angie Bixby Scott)
Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Fred Akshar, Broome County Legislators sworn into office