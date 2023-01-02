Troopers search for missing elderly man from Delaware County
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police are searching for a missing man from Delaware County.
The sheriff’s office said 78-year-old Theodore W. Sikora, 78, from Davenport has not had contact with his friends and family in more than two weeks. Police announced him as a missing person on Jan. 2.
He was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022 at a local gas station. Police noted that Sikora does not have a cell phone.
Troopers have checked with relatives, friends and local hospitals but have not found him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400, case 11214954.
