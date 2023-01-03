9 displaced, dogs killed in large Johnson City fire

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Nine people were displaced following an intense fire at a multi-family home in a Johnson City neighborhood on New Year’s Day.

According to an update from Johnson City Fire Marshal Bob Blakeslee, the displaced include five children and four adults. He said several dogs were killed in the fire but there were no serious injuries to residents or first responders. The Red Cross is aiding the displaced.

The fire broke out at 10 Dartmouth St. around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the residence when they arrived. The fire was eventually upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Blakeslee said firefighters searched for people inside the home before being forced to fight the blaze from the outside. He noted that flames had broken through the roof and adjacent buildings needed to be protected from the flames.

The fire was brought under control after two hours. Multiple hose lines were used to fight the flames. Throughout the evening, crews stayed at the scene searching for and putting out hidden fire pockets.

The three-story building suffered heavy fire and smoke damage and a partially collapsed roof. Three neighboring buildings sustained damage to siding but the fire did not make it inside them.

The Binghamton, Endicott and Endwell fire departments assisted at the scene as well as Union Ambulance. Off-duty personnel were also called to the scene. Several other agencies were put on standby.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Blakelee’s office at 607-729-0428. Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

