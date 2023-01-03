January Rain

Rain could be heavy


By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Cloudy, rain and fog. .25-.75″ (1.00″) 100% Evening high near 56. High 50 (46-52) Wind S 5-10 mph




A warm front will approach and give us clouds and rain today. The rain could be heavy at times. Afternoon temperatures

will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will bump up during the evening. We’ll have clouds, rain and showers

tonight.

Another low will move through Wednesday. This will give us another shot of rain. We’ll also have some milder temperatures.

There could be some rumbles of thunder.

Rain showers Thursday, but as the low exits, we will be turning Thursday night. With the colder weather, we’ll have rain

showers and snowflakes Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Colder, but still little above

average for this time of year.

