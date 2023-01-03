Man arrested after $40,000 worth of stolen property found at home

GREENE, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Port Crane man following a burglary in the Town of Greene.

The sheriff’s office said detectives arrested Nicholas K. Visser, 37, in the investigation. The office said Visser and two unknown male suspects entered a building on private property and stole nearly $40,000 of property from it. Most of the property was recovered at Visser’s residence in Port Crane.

Visser was charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree and two counts of grand larceny in the third degree. He was also charged with conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Visser was processed and later released on an appearance ticket to the Town of Greene Court.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.