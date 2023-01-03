More rain on the way Thursday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Chance of some showers. Low: 47-51

Wednesday: 100% chance of rain. 0.10″ to 0.50″. North to south temperature difference possible. High: 53-59

Wednesday Night: A few showers possible. Low: 38-43

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday rain will continue with the chance of precipitation near 100%. A large north to south temperature gradient is still possible if the warm front sets up in our area. There remains uncertainty in the temperature forecast as a result.

Thursday looks pretty quiet with just a slight chance of a few showers or sprinkles.

By Friday and Saturday our temperatures will fall back into the 30s with rain or snow showers Friday yielding to a smaller chance of flurries or snow showers Saturday.

Sunday and next Monday will be more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

