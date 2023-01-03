More rain on the way Thursday
Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Chance of some showers. Low: 47-51
Wednesday: 100% chance of rain. 0.10″ to 0.50″. North to south temperature difference possible. High: 53-59
Wednesday Night: A few showers possible. Low: 38-43
Forecast Discussion:
Wednesday rain will continue with the chance of precipitation near 100%. A large north to south temperature gradient is still possible if the warm front sets up in our area. There remains uncertainty in the temperature forecast as a result.
Thursday looks pretty quiet with just a slight chance of a few showers or sprinkles.
By Friday and Saturday our temperatures will fall back into the 30s with rain or snow showers Friday yielding to a smaller chance of flurries or snow showers Saturday.
Sunday and next Monday will be more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
