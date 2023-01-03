The return of Roberson Museum & Science Center’s ‘Valentine’s Musical Murder Mystery Dinner’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the Roberson Museum & Science Center is getting ready with the return of its two-night “Musical Murder Mystery Dinner” show on Feb. 10 and 11.

If you’re looking to plan ahead for a unique dinner out for Valentine’s Day, limited tickets are now on sale.

This unique audience participation-based show is returning after a two-year break.

Roberson’s Marketing & Events Coordinator Emily Kuebler said they are excited to get this long-standing tradition back and running again.

”It is, in my opinion, the perfect date,” said Kuebler. “It’s not your usual flowers and chocolate restaurant kind of date, it’s engaging and it’s something that you really don’t find a lot of opportunities to do.”

Since they typically have this event near Valentine’s Day, Kuebler is encouraging people to come with their partners or friends to have a different and interactive experience.

Guests may enjoy appetizers in the mansion at 5:30 p.m. and then be taken to the ballroom for dinner from Marilou’s Catering.

At 6:45 p.m., local group Peaches and Crime will perform a mysterious radio-style play regarding a murder at sea while enjoying dessert until 9 p.m.

The price for non-member Couples’ Tickets is $100 and $90 for members. Limited VIP tickets include a three-course meal, as well as private, upfront seating and two drink tickets.

Roberson Mansion is located at 30 Front St. in Binghamton.

Tickets and more information can be found on its website by following this link.

