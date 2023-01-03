So cute! Area hospitals welcome New Year babies

(WBNG) -- UHS, Guthrie and Bassett hospitals welcomed New Year’s Day babies into the world.

Parents Mary and Dylan Scott welcomed baby Paige (pictured above) at 5:18 a.m. at UHS Wilson Medical Center. The hospital said Paige was an early baby but happy and healthy weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

“I never thought she would be born on New Year’s Day,” said mother Mary.

Paige was expected to be born later in January.

Meanwhile, Guthrie hospitals welcomed two New Year’s Day babies.

Sami, a baby boy (pictured below), was born to Kylee and Jacob Jerram at 3:33 a.m. He arrived weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

Haylyn, a baby girl (pictured below) was born at 7:08 a.m. to parents Melonie Trubic and Zachary Perkins. She arrived weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

In Cooperstown, NY, at Bassett Hospital, baby boy Ezra (pictured below) was born to parents Calvin and Sarah Hardy at 3:15 a.m. Ezra weighs 8 pounds.

“We thought Ezra would make his appearance in 2022,” said Sarah. “But we’re so happy he decided to arrive in the New Year – we can’t believe he is officially the first baby of 2023 at Bassett! We’re very excited to move into the New Year with a bigger family.”

