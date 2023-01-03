So cute! Area hospitals welcome New Year babies

(UHS)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- UHS, Guthrie and Bassett hospitals welcomed New Year’s Day babies into the world.

Parents Mary and Dylan Scott welcomed baby Paige (pictured above) at 5:18 a.m. at UHS Wilson Medical Center. The hospital said Paige was an early baby but happy and healthy weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces.

“I never thought she would be born on New Year’s Day,” said mother Mary.

Paige was expected to be born later in January.

Meanwhile, Guthrie hospitals welcomed two New Year’s Day babies.

Sami, a baby boy (pictured below), was born to Kylee and Jacob Jerram at 3:33 a.m. He arrived weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

(Guthrie Hospitals)

Haylyn, a baby girl (pictured below) was born at 7:08 a.m. to parents Melonie Trubic and Zachary Perkins. She arrived weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

(Guthrie Hospitals)

In Cooperstown, NY, at Bassett Hospital, baby boy Ezra (pictured below) was born to parents Calvin and Sarah Hardy at 3:15 a.m. Ezra weighs 8 pounds.

“We thought Ezra would make his appearance in 2022,” said Sarah. “But we’re so happy he decided to arrive in the New Year – we can’t believe he is officially the first baby of 2023 at Bassett! We’re very excited to move into the New Year with a bigger family.”

(Basset Hospital)

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader killed in hit-and-run, driver charged after crashing truck next day
Missing Delaware County man found safe
Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were on Lewis and State streets responding to the...
Truck strikes pedestrian in Binghamton
Protestors gather outside Binghamton City Hall after video shows officer on man’s neck

Latest News

Suspects from Binghamton and Endicott arrested in Elmira on felony charges
Woman calls police on herself after stabbing man into critical condition
The return of Roberson Museum & Science Center’s ‘Valentine’s Musical Murder Mystery Dinner’
9 displaced, dogs killed in large Johnson City fire
9 displaced, dogs killed in large Johnson City fire