Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Bear Necessities Clothing Closet

By Julia Laude and Maci Cosmore
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) --The Bear Necessities Clothing Closet is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

