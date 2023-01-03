Suspects from Binghamton and Endicott arrested in Elmira on felony charges

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELMIRA, NY (WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department arrested two people on drug and weapons charges on New Year’s Day. One suspect was from Binghamton and the other was from Endicott.

Elmira Police said around 9:10 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle that was believed to be in a recent shooting in the city. Elmira Police said the officer tried to stop the vehicle but it attempted to evade him by making numerous turns. During this time, the vehicle made several traffic violations.

Police said the vehicle was eventually stopped in the area of Jacob Rhode Drive when a passenger exited it and ran from the stop. Then the driver of the vehicle got out and threw items that looked like narcotics. The driver complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody without incident. Other officers took the passenger into custody.

Police charged 30-year-old Dashawn Harris of Binghamton with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Both charges are felonies. They also charged 18-year-old Nayshawn Johnson-Murphy of Endicott with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony.

Police did not say who was driving and who was the passenger.

Authorities said a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a large sum of money, methamphetamine and fentanyl. A loaded Glock handgun was also recovered from the incident.

