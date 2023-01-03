Truck strikes pedestrian in Binghamton
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A person was hit by a vehicle in Binghamton Tuesday morning.
According to Broome County dispatchers, around 10 a.m., a truck struck a pedestrian on the corner of State and Lewis streets. That’s near Berger’s Ski & Snowboard shop.
The Binghamton police and fire departments responded to the incident.
Broome County dispatchers were not able to comment on additional details.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.
