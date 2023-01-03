Truck strikes pedestrian in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A person was hit by a vehicle in Binghamton Tuesday morning.

According to Broome County dispatchers, around 10 a.m., a truck struck a pedestrian on the corner of State and Lewis streets. That’s near Berger’s Ski & Snowboard shop.

The Binghamton police and fire departments responded to the incident.

Broome County dispatchers were not able to comment on additional details.

