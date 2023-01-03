Warm few days with heavy rain possible

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Coldest north. Low: 33-43

Tuesday: 100% chance of rain. Rain will be steady to heavy at times. 0.33″ to 0.75″ up to 1″ locally. Wide range in temperatures possible from north to south; coolest north. High: 46-55

Tuesday Night: Chance of showers. Low: 45-54

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front lifts north through the Tiers Tuesday and this will bring the last few days of well above average temperatures to us. It could also produce a significant temperature gradient from north to south if it does not completely clear the area. 40s could hang on well north, but mid 50s may develop near Binghamton and south. There is considerable uncertainty in the temperature forecast as a result.

Rain will be steady at times Tuesday and Wednesday. TOTAL rain by Wednesday PM should range from 0.50″ to 1.25″ with some locally higher totals possible. River flooding is NOT a concern at the moment. Poor drainage issues could develop inside any prolonged heavy downpours.

Wednesday rain will continue with the chance of precipitation around 80%. The large north to south temperature gradient is still possible then, too. Some showers may develop Thursday again and perhaps Friday, too.

By Friday and Saturday our temperatures will fall back into the 30s with a few rain or snow showers Friday yielding to a smaller chance of flurries or snow showers Saturday. Sunday and next Monday will be more seasonable with highs around 32.

