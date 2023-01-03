Woman calls police on herself after stabbing man into critical condition

(Owego Police Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department made an arrest in a stabbing investigation on New Year’s Eve.

Owego Police said Veronica R. Kelly, 58, of Owego called emergency crews and told them she stabbed someone. Police arrived at a residence on Fox Street around 11:20 p.m. Saturday and found a critically injured 88-year-old male of Owego.

Officers provided first aid to the victim. He had cutes and stabs to his chest and abdomen areas. He was then transported to Wilson Trauma Center in Johnson City.

Police charged Kelly with assault in the first degree, a class B felony. She was taken to Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the county jail on $250,000 bail or $500,00 bail bond.

The case has been referred to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

