Another Gray Day

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, rain, showers. .10-.25″ 80% High 56 (54-58) Wind SW becoming SE 5-10 G20 mph

WBNG (wbng)

A low will move through today. This will give us clouds and another shot of rain. We’ll also have some milder temperatures.

We’ll have clouds with scattered showers and patchy fog.

Rain showers Thursday, but as the low exits, we will be turning colder Thursday night. With the colder weather, we’ll have rain

showers and snowflakes Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Colder, but still little above average for this time of year.

