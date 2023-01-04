Assemblywoman Lupardo sworn into office for 10th term

(Office of Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo has been sworn into office for her 10th term in the New York State Assembly on Wednesday.

Lupardo represents the 123rd Assembly District, which includes Binghamton, Vestal and the Town of Union.

The assemblywoman chairs the Committee on Agriculture & Food and serves on the Economic Development, Higher Education, Transportation and Rules committees. Lupardo also has a number of leadership positions including Co-Chair of the Legislative Aviation Caucus and Leader of the Legislative Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol’s NY Wing.

“I am committed to building on the progress we’ve made rebuilding our local economy while recognizing the ongoing challenges we face,” said Lupardo. “My goal is to work with all of our local officials and to listen to as many points of view as possible to help improve the quality of life for everyone in our community.”

Lupardo won her 10th term when she defeated Republican Sophia Resciniti in the 2022 General Election.

She was first elected in 2005.

