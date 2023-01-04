Endicott Trustee Nick Burlingame announces bid for village mayor

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Trustee Nick Burlingame has thrown his hat into the ring for Endicott Mayor.

Burlingame made his initial announcement on Dec. 30 after incumbent Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson announced she is running for the village mayor again on Dec. 29. Both candidates belong to the Republican Party.

“It is time that Endicott has a mayor that recognizes and understands the needs of the community, one that will be a fierce advocate, and will work for the people,” Burlingame said. “Endicott needs a leader who will provide stability, instill confidence, listen, and promote unity.”

Burlingame said he wanted Endicott to be a welcoming place.

“We are struggling with our infrastructure,” he said, talking about the village roads and water. “It’s going to take many years and a lot of money but someone has to stand up and take responsibility and fight for it.”

Burlingame was elected Endicott Village Trustee along with fellow Republican Patrick Dorner in the 2022 General Election. The two defeated democrats Kevin Kreiner and Shannon Sharpe.

Election Day is Nov. 7, 2023.

