How much do you know about WBNG? Play the trivia game!

(WBNG) -- Happy National Trivia Day!

To celebrate, here are some fun trivia questions about WBNG.

When did then-WNBF, now WBNG, sign on as a television station?

How many television sets existed in the Triple-Cities area when WNBF first signed on?

When did the call letters change from WNBF to WBNG?

Where was WBNG located before moving to Carpathian Hill in Johnson City?

What shows did Bill Parker host on WBNG?

When did WBNG first start broadcasting live from the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open? It was known as the BC Open during the time.

When did then-WNBF, now WBNG, move into 50 Front St.?

What year did then-WNBF, now WBNG, first broadcast in color?

Who is the current general manager of WBNG?