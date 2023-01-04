How much do you know about WBNG? Play the trivia game!

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Happy National Trivia Day!

To celebrate, here are some fun trivia questions about WBNG.

  1. When did then-WNBF, now WBNG, sign on as a television station?
  2. How many television sets existed in the Triple-Cities area when WNBF first signed on?
  3. When did the call letters change from WNBF to WBNG?
  4. Where was WBNG located before moving to Carpathian Hill in Johnson City?
  5. What shows did Bill Parker host on WBNG?
  6. When did WBNG first start broadcasting live from the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open? It was known as the BC Open during the time.
  7. When did then-WNBF, now WBNG, move into 50 Front St.?
  8. What year did then-WNBF, now WBNG, first broadcast in color?
  9. Who is the current general manager of WBNG?
  10. Who is the television personality, pictured above, in the kart at then-WNBF, now WBNG’s, former location? He was featured at a performance by Duane Eddy.

Go here for the answers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman calls police on herself after stabbing man into critical condition
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were on Lewis and State streets responding to the...
Truck strikes pedestrian in Binghamton
Suspects from Binghamton and Endicott arrested in Elmira on felony charges
Man arrested after $40,000 worth of stolen property found at home
Missing Delaware County man found safe

Latest News

Vigil to be held for 13-year-old victim of hit-and-run
Students prepare for financial future with ‘Life is a Reality’ expo
Highlights: Vestal vs. Chenango Valley (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Windsor (girls’ basketball)