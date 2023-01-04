How much do you know about WBNG? Play the trivia game!
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Happy National Trivia Day!
To celebrate, here are some fun trivia questions about WBNG.
- When did then-WNBF, now WBNG, sign on as a television station?
- How many television sets existed in the Triple-Cities area when WNBF first signed on?
- When did the call letters change from WNBF to WBNG?
- Where was WBNG located before moving to Carpathian Hill in Johnson City?
- What shows did Bill Parker host on WBNG?
- When did WBNG first start broadcasting live from the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open? It was known as the BC Open during the time.
- When did then-WNBF, now WBNG, move into 50 Front St.?
- What year did then-WNBF, now WBNG, first broadcast in color?
- Who is the current general manager of WBNG?
- Who is the television personality, pictured above, in the kart at then-WNBF, now WBNG’s, former location? He was featured at a performance by Duane Eddy.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.