Jeremy Renner thanks fans for well-wishes in post from hospital bed

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed on Tuesday.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Actor Jeremy Renner expressed his appreciation to his fans in an Instagram post Tuesday night from his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he said, sharing a picture of his bruised face.

Authorities said Renner was seriously injured in a snow tractor incident on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day.

The actor, best known for playing Hawkeye in “The Avengers” movie franchise, was hit by his own snow tractor after freeing a vehicle stuck in snow, officials said.

Washoe County, Nevada, Sheriff Darin Balaam describes how Jeremy Renner was hit with his own snow plow. (Source: CNN)

