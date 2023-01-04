Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader killed in hit-and-run, driver charged after crashing truck next day
Missing Delaware County man found safe
Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were on Lewis and State streets responding to the...
Truck strikes pedestrian in Binghamton
Woman calls police on herself after stabbing man into critical condition

Latest News

Highlights: Vestal vs. Chenango Valley (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Windsor (girls’ basketball)
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Mega Millions prize
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing