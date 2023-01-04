Students prepare for financial future with ‘Life is a Reality’ expo

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell High School partnered with Vision Federal Credit Union’s “Life is a Reality” interactive program event to give students a look at financial situations to expect once they are on their own.

The hands-on educational experience was held in the district office staff development room from 7:40 a.m. to 2:21 p.m. where students went around to different stations to get examples of real-life financial events like buying a car, loans or phone bill payments.

Maine Endwell High School Teacher Rachel Murat said this event is a good summation activity for the school’s personal finance unit in economics.

“Not only is it important to have hands-on experiences, but it’s also important to talk about personal finance,” said Murat. “That is something that we always hear that ‘we didn’t learn in high school’ so we’re making sure that is definitely included in the curriculum.”

The students were taken through what a daily and yearly budget would look like and the financial decision-making process that comes with unexpected purchases.

Murat said it’s important to talk about personal finance in high school to make sure they have an understanding that they will soon have to be able to make decisions alone.

Students had the opportunity to learn about credit scores, interest rates and the impact of financial decisions.

The high school seniors agreed the event was a nice chance to get some hands-on experience now versus later.

Maine Endwell High School Senior Madigan Baxter said she learned a lot.

“It’s great I’ve learned a lot,” said Baxtor. “You really don’t get this reality check right now, it’s usually once you’re out there. So it’s good seeing where you’re going to be, buying a car or apartment or house.”

