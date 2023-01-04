Surveillance video captures stolen car crashing onto home

Neighbors had a scary start to the new year. (Source: WABC, NORTH CALDWELL POLICE, VERONA POLICE DEPT, FACEBOOK, PHOTOS, CNN)
By CeFaan Kim
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (WABC) – Some residents in New Jersey had a scary start to the new year as a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house.

“We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud,” neighbor Jackie Mincica said.

Seconds later, police officers were running down their street with guns drawn.

Residents in North Caldwell, New Jersey said they had no idea what was happening.

“Police were screaming,” Mincica said. “There was a kid screaming. They were telling everybody to get inside.”

Police said they spotted a stolen car parked on a road nearby.

When two officers from Verona approached the vehicle the driver fled, lost control and drove over an embankment falling more than 21 feet. The car crashed through two metal gates before landing on top of a garage and on top of another car.

Neighbors said a man took off running but was apprehended and taken into custody. A woman trapped in the car was also arrested.

Both people were treated for their injuries and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police.

No bystanders were hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman calls police on herself after stabbing man into critical condition
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were on Lewis and State streets responding to the...
Truck strikes pedestrian in Binghamton
Suspects from Binghamton and Endicott arrested in Elmira on felony charges
Man arrested after $40,000 worth of stolen property found at home
Missing Delaware County man found safe

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Man charged in students’ killings might be headed to Idaho
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border
FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
Facing migration flood, US resumes services at embassy in Cuba