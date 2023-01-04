Temperatures slowly fall over the next few days

Tonight: Cloudy with showers ending early. Low: 40-46

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 47-52

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-35

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will slowly fade early tonight and temperatures will fall toward daybreak into the 40s. Thursday looks quiet with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

By Friday and Saturday our temperatures will fall back into the 30s with rain or snow showers Friday yielding to another chance of flurries or snow showers Saturday.

Sunday and next Monday will be more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some more rain or snow showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

