Vigil to be held for 13-year-old victim of hit-and-run

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Community members are encouraged to attend a vigil for a Harpursville Central School District eighth grader that was killed in a hit-and-run style crash on New Year’s Day.

The candlelight vigil for Brennan Loveless will be held at the Harpursville Junior Senior High School at 7 p.m. Thursday on the track.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced Tuesday that the accused, 34-year-old Bradley A. Law, will be charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor accident for striking Brennan in a truck on State Route 7 in Colesville on Jan. 1 around 5:30 p.m.

Akshar said Law was taken into custody after crashing his truck on Bevier Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He said deputies recognized the truck as matching the description of the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run just 12 hours earlier.

The newly sworn-in sheriff thanked the public for helping deputies with the investigation.

Brennan was 13-years-old.

