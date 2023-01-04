WCHS students donate handmade toys to local K-9 officers

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Windsor Central High School students are giving back to local K-9 officers.

In a special project called “The Dogless Dog Show,’ students of the school’s agriculture class researched different dog breeds and created a cardboard dog of their choice based on their research.

During the project, students brought up the idea of creating dog toys for furry friends in local law enforcement.

“They jumped in wanting to do it,” said CT Agricultural Teacher Tina Miner-James. “We pulled off 121 dog toys.”

One student who helped spearhead the project, Emma Chambers, said they used pieces of felt to weave together to make the toys -- creating a boondoggle.

“I hope that they just have fun with them, they put them to good use and the dogs just enjoy them,” said Chambers.

The dog toys were picked up Tuesday by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and some of their K-9 officers. Broome County Deputy Sheriff Willard Andres said the toys will also be distributed to other local agencies with K-9 programs.

“It’s very humbling that we were able to receive all these gifts from the students here,” said Andres. “They took the time and energy to make all these toys and they will be very appreciative.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8th grader killed in hit-and-run, driver charged after crashing truck next day
Missing Delaware County man found safe
Multiple crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were on Lewis and State streets responding to the...
Truck strikes pedestrian in Binghamton
Woman calls police on herself after stabbing man into critical condition

Latest News

Akshar discusses plans during first week as Broome County Sheriff
The return of Roberson Museum & Science Center’s ‘Valentine’s Musical Murder Mystery Dinner
The return of Roberson Museum & Science Center’s ‘Valentine’s Musical Murder Mystery Dinner
Binghamton emergency crews respond to Hawley Street for kitchen fire
Truck Strikes Pedestrian in Binghamton