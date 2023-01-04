WCHS students donate handmade toys to local K-9 officers

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Windsor Central High School students are giving back to local K-9 officers.

In a special project called “The Dogless Dog Show,’ students of the school’s agriculture class researched different dog breeds and created a cardboard dog of their choice based on their research.

During the project, students brought up the idea of creating dog toys for furry friends in local law enforcement.

“They jumped in wanting to do it,” said CT Agricultural Teacher Tina Miner-James. “We pulled off 121 dog toys.”

One student who helped spearhead the project, Emma Chambers, said they used pieces of felt to weave together to make the toys -- creating a boondoggle.

“I hope that they just have fun with them, they put them to good use and the dogs just enjoy them,” said Chambers.

The dog toys were picked up Tuesday by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and some of their K-9 officers. Broome County Deputy Sheriff Willard Andres said the toys will also be distributed to other local agencies with K-9 programs.

“It’s very humbling that we were able to receive all these gifts from the students here,” said Andres. “They took the time and energy to make all these toys and they will be very appreciative.”

