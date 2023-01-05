American Foundation for Suicide Prevention receives $50,000 donation through ‘The Big Give’ intiative

(Visions Federal Credit Union)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union donated $50,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The donation was part of the 2022 “The Big Give” initiative, which was created by the credit union in 2021 to make charitable contributions to organizations that showcase outstanding service to communities.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention dedicates itself to saving lives and bringing hope to people affected by suicide.

Area Director of AFSP’s Greater Central NY Chapter Karen Heisig said the foundation is grateful for the donation.

“It will go a long way in providing tangible resources to students, organizations, and those who have lost someone by suicide, as well as bringing prevention education programs to the communities AFSP serves,” said Heisig.

Recipients of The Big Give include AFSP chapters in Greater Central New York, Western New York, Hudson Valley/Westchester, New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects from Binghamton and Endicott arrested in Elmira on felony charges
Man arrested after $40,000 worth of stolen property found at home
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Woman calls police on herself after stabbing man into critical condition

Latest News

Traffic alert: Pedestrian bridge connecting tennis courts to former IBM Country Club to be demolished
Chenango Forks therapy dog participates in ‘Reading with the Retriever’ program
Chenango Forks therapy dog participates in ‘Reading with the Retriever’ program
The Broome County Office for Aging is providing caregivers with a chat group to help give them the assistance
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Binghamton (boys’ basketball)