American Foundation for Suicide Prevention receives $50,000 donation through ‘The Big Give’ intiative

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union donated $50,000 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The donation was part of the 2022 “The Big Give” initiative, which was created by the credit union in 2021 to make charitable contributions to organizations that showcase outstanding service to communities.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention dedicates itself to saving lives and bringing hope to people affected by suicide.

Area Director of AFSP’s Greater Central NY Chapter Karen Heisig said the foundation is grateful for the donation.

“It will go a long way in providing tangible resources to students, organizations, and those who have lost someone by suicide, as well as bringing prevention education programs to the communities AFSP serves,” said Heisig.

Recipients of The Big Give include AFSP chapters in Greater Central New York, Western New York, Hudson Valley/Westchester, New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

