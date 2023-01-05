The Broome County Office for Aging is providing caregivers with a chat group to help give them the assistance

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office for Aging has a new program which they said will help give caregivers the help they need.

Program Coordinator for the Broome County Office for Aging Yesteryears program Shellie Spinelli said, beginning on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. the new evening caregivers chat group will help connect caregivers to one another while learning about programs and services which will help elevate the stress of care giving.

She said the program will be held via zoom giving caregivers the opportunity to connect with one another in the comfort of their homes, taking care of their loved ones. She said often times caregivers spend time focusing on the health of the person they are caring for, and do not prioritize their own.

“Caregivers need a break they need to take care of themselves in order to take care of people that they love we want them to get the resources and the support that they need in order to continue to care for their loved ones,” said Shellie Spinelli.

If you are interested in registering, email MachelleSpinelli@broomecountyny.gov

