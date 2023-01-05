Cooler today

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy. High 50 (46-52) Wind SW becoming W 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Lows will weaken as they drift toward Canada. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds. We will be cooler, but still above

average with highs near 50. As the lows exit, we will be turning colder tonight. With the colder weather, we’ll have rain

showers and snowflakes Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday with highs in the 30s.

Colder, but still little above average for this time of year.

We’ll have some snow showers Wednesday, keeping our high in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.