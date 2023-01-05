Here’s how you can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

(KBTX)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Health has published steps you can take to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is fatal. It’s often described as a colorless, odorless gas that can kill someone before they realize there is a leak. The State Department of Health reported that exposure to carbon monoxide is the leading cause of death due to poisoning in the country.

Yet, the department said this type of death is preventable by installing carbon monoxide alarms in your house. It’s recommended you check them twice a year to see if the batteries are probably working.

The health department recommends you;

  • Run generators far away from buildings;
  • Never use a gas range or oven for warmth;
  • Never use a charcoal grill or a barbeque grill in enclosed spaces, carports, or covered porches;
  • Start and run gasoline-powered mowers, weed trimmers, snow blowers, and chainsaws away from buildings;
  • Never use a stove or a fireplace unless it is properly installed and vented;
  • Never run your car, truck, or motorcycle inside a garage that is attached to a house -- or in a detached garage with the garage door shut;
  • Schedule annual maintenance for furnaces and other heat sources;

The department said people who burn fuels such as wood, oil, natural gas, kerosene, coal and gasoline near enclosed or occupied spaces or under attached roofs risk carbon monoxide poisoning.

More information is available on the New York State Department of Health website.

