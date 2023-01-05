High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-4-23)
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, January 4, 2023:
Boys’ Basketball:
Johnson City - 67, Binghamton - 80
Maine-Endwell - 84, Vestal - 42
Owego - 60, Seton Catholic - 36
Chenango Forks - 56, Chenango Valley - 46
Norwich - 50, Susquehanna Valley - 63
Girls’ Basketball:
Binghamton - 48, Johnson City - 62
Bainbridge-Guilford - 40, Sidney - 54
Oxford - 45, Delhi - 58
