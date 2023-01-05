High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-4-23)

High school basketball
High school basketball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, January 4, 2023:

Boys’ Basketball:

Johnson City - 67, Binghamton - 80

Maine-Endwell - 84, Vestal - 42

Owego - 60, Seton Catholic - 36

Chenango Forks - 56, Chenango Valley - 46

Norwich - 50, Susquehanna Valley - 63

Girls’ Basketball:

Binghamton - 48, Johnson City - 62

Bainbridge-Guilford - 40, Sidney - 54

Oxford - 45, Delhi - 58

