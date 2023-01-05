Son charged with murder in mother’s death in Town of Owego

TOWN OF OWEGO (WBNG) -- A man was charged in an investigation into his mother’s death in the Town of Owego.

Deputies from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Rd. for a welfare check of Phylliss Kvassay, 78. on Jan. 3. after a concerned person said they could not contact her. She was found dead inside her home. There were also signs of a disturbance in the home, the sheriff’s office noted.

Deputies took her son, James Kvassay, 33, into custody and later charged him with murder in the second degree. The sheriff’s office noted that Phyllis Kvassay had an order of protection against James Kvassay.

Authorities said an investigation determined James Kvassay was allegedly responsible for her death but could not comment on how she died. They were the only two people in the house.

James Kvassay was arraigned in court and no bail was set.

According to a post on the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, James Kvassay was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree due to an order of protection violation on Dec. 30.

The sheriff’s office said Kvassay was arraigned and later released on his own recognizance for this crime. He was supposed to be in court on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.