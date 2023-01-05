Traffic alert: Pedestrian bridge connecting tennis courts to former IBM Country Club to be demolished

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- More of the former IBM Country Club is coming down in the coming days.

According to Gorick Construction of Binghamton, the former IBM Country Club pedestrian bridge over Watson Boulevard is slated to have to be removed on Jan. 18.

The work is expected to take around one day to complete. During that time, Watson Boulevard will be closed to traffic. A detour will be in place during that time.

Officials said demolition remains on schedule to be completed by the end of January.

The entire Crocker Homestead has already been demolished.

