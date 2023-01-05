Unseasonable temperatures continue

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tonight: Clouds increase. Slight chance of a rain or snow shower toward morning. Low: 29-35

Friday: 40% chance of rain/snow showers. High: 37-42

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27-32

Forecast Discussion:

No weather concerns are in the forecast tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

By Friday and Saturday our temperatures will fall back into the 30s with rain or snow showers Friday yielding to another chance of flurries or snow showers Saturday. Again, no weather concerns are evident.

Sunday and next Monday will be more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday on through Thursday look relatively quiet, too, with highs in the 30s to near 40 falling to the low 30s late week.

