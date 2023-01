BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - The Broome County Arts Council unveiled its new office space and gallery Thursday. At the downtown office, there’s a Digital Art Lab, Artist Studio, and new PURSUIT classes will now be offered.

The gallery will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

