Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with the Discovery Center

Published: Jan. 6, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As part of the Broome County Art Council’s First Friday program for the month of January, the Discovery Center will be hosting an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The event will take place on Jan. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

The event, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, will include a lunar parade with a Chinese red dragon and a dumpling demonstration along with other activities geared toward the entire family.

Artwork children made at the Discovery Center will be on display during the event.

The Chinese Cultural Center is aiding the Discovery Center with the event. Free admission is being made possible by the Tioga Downs Community Foundation.

More information on the event can be found here.

