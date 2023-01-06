Community mourns 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run

By Luke Meade
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- The community came together to remember a Harpursville Central School District student that was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day.

Thursday evening, at the Harpursville Junior Senior High School track, a candlelight vigil was held for 13-year-old Brennan Loveless. He was in eighth grade when a truck hit and killed him on State Route 7 in the Town of Colesville as he was riding his bicycle.

His family remembered him fondly.

“My son was an amazing little boy he was a daredevil of all kinds, he loved his bike, he loved his family and his friends,” said Christina Loveless, his mother. “I’d do anything to have him back.”

Brennan’s friends, classmates, and teacher came to the vigil. Among them were local emergency service members who turned their lights and sirens on to commemorate him.

Vigil organizer Edward Leonard told 12 News he was astonished at how many people came out to the memorial in honor of Brennan.

“When I heard about Brennan it really hit me,” said Leonard. “Being from Harpursville: Something just took to my mind that I had to do something.”

On Jan. 2, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle that struck Brennan. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the public played a crucial role in helping law enforcement identify the suspect.

He thanked the community for its support.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged with murder in mother’s death in Town of Owego
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Traffic alert: Pedestrian bridge connecting tennis courts to former IBM Country Club to be demolished
Suspects from Binghamton and Endicott arrested in Elmira on felony charges

Latest News

How to be better with money in the new year, increase financial literacy
How to be better with money in the new year, increase financial literacy
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Brennan Loveless at Harpursville Junior Senior High School
Candlelight vigil held in honor of Brennan Loveless at Harpursville Junior Senior High School
Local car dealers say lack of car inventory may improve in 2023
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Chenango Forks (girls’ basketball)