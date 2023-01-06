Community mourns 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- The community came together to remember a Harpursville Central School District student that was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day.

Thursday evening, at the Harpursville Junior Senior High School track, a candlelight vigil was held for 13-year-old Brennan Loveless. He was in eighth grade when a truck hit and killed him on State Route 7 in the Town of Colesville as he was riding his bicycle.

His family remembered him fondly.

“My son was an amazing little boy he was a daredevil of all kinds, he loved his bike, he loved his family and his friends,” said Christina Loveless, his mother. “I’d do anything to have him back.”

Brennan’s friends, classmates, and teacher came to the vigil. Among them were local emergency service members who turned their lights and sirens on to commemorate him.

Vigil organizer Edward Leonard told 12 News he was astonished at how many people came out to the memorial in honor of Brennan.

“When I heard about Brennan it really hit me,” said Leonard. “Being from Harpursville: Something just took to my mind that I had to do something.”

On Jan. 2, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle that struck Brennan. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the public played a crucial role in helping law enforcement identify the suspect.

He thanked the community for its support.

