Keep your 2023 resolutions with the help from the Broome County Public Library

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The beginning of a new year means New Year’s Resolutions! And the Broome County Public Library is offering its help.

Those looking to read more, be more social, get a hobby or relax their minds may find something for them at the library this year.

To keep up on reading, visit the Four County Library System online catalog or audiobook app.

If you’re interested in becoming more social, here is the calendar of upcoming events.

If you want to pick up a new hobby this year, the library also hosts many craft groups throughout the year.

Gentle Yoga can help relax your mind after the holidays and prepare for the year ahead.

Other relaxing services the library hosts include beginner and advanced yoga and group reiki.

Broome County Public Library Reference Librarian Jillian Friedlander enjoys what the library does to help.

“I find value in what we do and being able to keep our doors open for people and provide free resources, information and services,” said Friedlander. “It’s not necessarily something that’s offered readily.”

During the upcoming tax season, the library will offer free tax help with AARP.

The library also offers winter reading challenges, adult and youth book clubs as well as weekly crafts through the month of February, peer support groups and much more.

“I think New Year’s resolutions are great, they are sometimes hard to follow through on,” said Friedlander. “We’re here to help meet lots of goals you might have.”

To visit the Broome County Public Library’s new website, you can do so by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.