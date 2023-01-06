A little more Winter-like

FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain and snow showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0″ snow 40% High 38 (36-40) Wind W becoming NW 10-15 mph

Weak lows will drift across the northeast and eastern Canada. As the lows exit, we will be cooler. With the colder weather, we’ll have rain

showers and snowflakes Friday. Snow showers with a light accumulation continue tonight.

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday with highs in the mid to

upper 30s and low 40s. Colder, but still little above average for this time of year.

We’ll have some to watch as a low tracks through to our south. This will give us some clouds Monday. A bulk of the precipitation will

stay to our south.

A little cold snap is possible by Thursday.

