A little more Winter-like

A return of colder weather
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain and snow showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0″ snow 40% High 38 (36-40) Wind W becoming NW 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Weak lows will drift across the northeast and eastern Canada. As the lows exit, we will be cooler. With the colder weather, we’ll have rain

showers and snowflakes Friday. Snow showers with a light accumulation continue tonight.

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday with highs in the mid to

upper 30s and low 40s. Colder, but still little above average for this time of year.

We’ll have some to watch as a low tracks through to our south. This will give us some clouds Monday. A bulk of the precipitation will

stay to our south.

A little cold snap is possible by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged with murder in mother’s death in Town of Owego
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Traffic alert: Pedestrian bridge connecting tennis courts to former IBM Country Club to be demolished
Suspects from Binghamton and Endicott arrested in Elmira on felony charges

Latest News

NO ISSUES EXPECTED
Unseasonable temperatures continue
NO MAJOR ISSUES
Unseasonable temperatures continue
wbng
Cooler today
SOME RAIN AND SNOW
Temperatures slowly fall over the next few days