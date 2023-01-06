Local car dealers say lack of car inventory may improve in 2023

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- According to local car auto experts, for the past few years many car dealerships around the country have been facing car shortages. They said with the new year here things are starting to change for the better.

General Sales Manager for Williams Toyota Marc Marinich said due to chip shortages and supply chain issues there has been a shortage of cars; and in result prices have gone up.

He said before the pandemic buyers were able to come in and pick out a car but now some may have to wait for a car to be shipped; but as of recently chip production has been improving.

“With inventory we’ve seen as little as 25 to 50 cars over the last year in a half per store that were here and coming, and now as we speak today both stores are over 100 plus at each store” said Bob Gaeta, General Manager of Matthews Cadilliac GMC.

Gaeta said although inventory is improving for dealerships around the country there are still cars which are harder to obtain.

“The most desirable vehicle right now is a Hybrid RAV4 but ultimately, production is working on making more that meet the demand,” said Marc Marinich.

They said with the mass of cars being produced as of recent, they believe 2023 is going to be a good year for both dealerships and consumers.

