Snow showers to start the weekend, some sun to end it

Tonight: A few snow showers are possible. Low: 28-33

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of some snow showers/flurries. High: 33-37

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy skies linger tonight and through a good portion of Saturday. Some snow showers are possible tonight and again Saturday.

Sunday and next Monday will be more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We look to see more sun both of these days. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday through Thursday look relatively quiet, too, with highs in the 30s to near 40 falling to the low 30s late week. Some more rain and snow showers will be coming into play for next Friday.

