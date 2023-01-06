Tioga County Sheriff announces reelection campaign

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard is hoping to keep his seat at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard announced Friday that he is seeking to be reelected in 2023. He’s served as the sheriff for 20 years.

In a statement sent to 12 News, Howard said that the past few years have been the most challenging for his office. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raise the Age NY law; which raised the age at which juveniles can be charged as adults, and the controversial bail reform law; which eliminated cash bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felonies.

“While I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow as your Sheriff, I have had the pleasure of watching the sheriff’s office men and women exhibit professionalism and commitment to the citizens of Tioga County,” Howard said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of my staff at the Sheriff’s Office and I would like to preserve the hard work we’ve accomplished and continue to serve and protect the citizens of Tioga County.”

Meanwhile, Broome County just swore in its new sheriff. Sheriff Fred Akshar took the reigns from longtime former Broome County Sheriff David Harder, who served in the office for 58 years.

Akshar soundly defeated Kate Newcomb in the 2022 General Election.

Election Day is Nov. 7, 2023.

