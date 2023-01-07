Broome County Arts Council holds grand opening for new artisan gallery

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Jan. 6, the Broome County Arts Council hosted their grand opening and open house for their new artisan gallery on State Street in downtown Binghamton.

The artisan gallery featured two new exhibitions titled “This Glorious Place” with artwork by Aubrey Clark and Alexandra Davis.

The gallery also had their annual members’ show in the art path gallery along with a retail section where you can purchase art and crafted goods made by local artists.

12 News spoke with Nancy Barno Reylonds from the Broome County Art Association who spoke about the new programs they are providing at the gallery.

“The three new programs we have are there to really serve artists who are up and coming by giving them access to equipment that is really expensive, programming, software and space, just space to work” said Nancy Barno Reynolds.

The new art gallery and exhibit also features a classroom, digital art lab, artist studio, and more to provide artists with materials to create their artistic vision.

