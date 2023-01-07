Dunkin’ workers surprise longtime customer with 95th birthday party

Dunkin’ workers in Massachusetts helped a man celebrate his 95th birthday. (Source: WCVB)
By Todd Kazakiewich
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Employees at a Dunkin’ store in Massachusetts helped surprise a longtime customer with a birthday party.

Workers recently set aside a table for customer Fred Brown, an Air Force veteran.

The team said Brown regularly stops at the store and they wanted to surprise him with a 95th birthday celebration.

Brown was given hugs to start the party which included a dozen donuts that had his photo on them.

The veteran was also given 95 gift cards and a cake to celebrate his big day.

Brown thanked manager Daniella Kraus and her team for the party.

“This gal [Kraus] is incredible. She’s the hardest working manager,” Brown said. “Dunkin’ is lucky to have her, and I’m lucky that she knows me.”

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged with murder in mother’s death in Town of Owego
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Officer assigned ‘desk duty’ after video shows policeman kneeling on man’s neck
Community mourns 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Indianapolis has reportedly turned down a request to host this year's AFC championship game.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
For the supply drive, members of the community are in need of conditioner, shampoo, body wash,...
Chenango Valley’s Warrior Food Center to hold health supply drive
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced